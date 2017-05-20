Prince William County, VA News

Prince William Co. police investigate attempted abduction in Woodbridge

By Jennifer Ortiz May 20, 2017 4:16 pm 05/20/2017 04:16pm
WASHINGTON — Prince William County police are investigating an attempted abduction Saturday morning in Woodbridge, Virginia, authorities said.

A 33-year-old Woodbridge woman reported that an unknown man walked toward her and attempted to pull her toward a nearby area as she was walking near Castille Court and Oakwood Drive Saturday at 5:10 a.m.

The man assaulted the woman and caused her minor injuries. The victim broke free, and the man ran away, according to a news release.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid-thirties with dark hair and no facial hair. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts.

The suspect has not been located after police K-9 and officers searched the area.

The investigation is still ongoing.

