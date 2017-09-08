Police arrest Capitol Heights arson suspect

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a suspect in a Capitol Heights arson that left one person critically injured Friday morning.

Officials said the fire started around 11:45 a.m. in a second-floor apartment in a three-story building at 1405 Elkwood Ln.

A resident of the building suffered burn injuries and is in critical condition, said Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady.

Prince George’s County police called the fire a “domestic-related arson.”

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

