Metrobus driver suspended for reading paper while driving

WASHINGTON — A Metrobus driver is on suspension for reading a newspaper while driving the bus after a passenger recorded the incident and posted it on social media.

The passenger, Myles Hill, a University of Maryland student, posted the video on Twitter after noticing the driver on the F6 route appeared to be holding a newspaper as he navigated the bus from College Park toward New Carrollton.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel told The Washington Post the driver was put on paid leave while the transit agency investigates. Metro declined to indentify the driver by name.

Stessel said Metro appreciated the rider bringing the safety concern to the agency’s attention: “What is shown in the video is obviously disturbing and completely unacceptable.”

Should my bus driver be reading and flipping pages in the newspaper while driving? @wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/C8aLAzCzqa — Myles Hill (@RunManyMyles) September 8, 2017

