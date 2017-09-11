501.5
Home » Traffic » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Metrobus driver suspended for…

Metrobus driver suspended for reading paper while driving

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP September 11, 2017 6:51 am 09/11/2017 06:51am
Share

WASHINGTON — A Metrobus driver is on suspension for reading a newspaper while driving the bus after a passenger recorded the incident and posted it on social media.

The passenger, Myles Hill, a University of Maryland student, posted the video on Twitter after noticing the driver on the F6 route appeared to be holding a newspaper as he navigated the bus from College Park toward New Carrollton.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel told The Washington Post the driver was put on paid leave while the transit agency investigates. Metro declined to indentify the driver by name.

Stessel said Metro appreciated the rider bringing the safety concern to the agency’s attention: “What is shown in the video is obviously disturbing and completely unacceptable.”

See the video posted on social media below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
dan stessell Local News Maryland News metrobus driver myles hill neal augenstein Prince George's County, MD News Traffic university of maryland
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?