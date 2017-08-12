Prince George’s Co. to donate backpacks, supplies to students

Prince George's County Schools wants to give local kids new school supplies to kick off the new school year. Here's how you can register.

LANHAM, Md. — As the Stuff-a-Bus fundraiser comes to a close in Prince George’s County, volunteers, students and staff are now preparing to give away the backpacks loaded with school supplies next Saturday.

The fourth and final donation drive was held at the Wegmans in Lanham, a push by Prince George’s County Schools to reach their goal of 10,000 new backpacks for the upcoming school year.

“We’re not saying only a certain type of student can receive a backpack,” said Quoon Wilson, Prince George’s County Marketing and Communication’s Specialist. “These backpacks are for any Prince George’s County student who comes to the event.”

Wilson said this year students who donated backpacks can earn two service learning hours, and for every five school supply items donated, students can earn one service learning hour.

Bowie High School student Ahmed Muhammad said new school supplies matter.

“It is important. It gives us a sense that we belong there, that we deserve to learn and deserve to go through this process to get our education,” said Muhammad. “I knew a lot of kids growing up who didn’t have a lot of school supplies, and to be able to give back to those who didn’t have them or don’t have them, it’s a good thing for the community.”

The school supply giveaway is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Prince George’s Stadium from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The backpacks are free to all Prince George’s County students, but families need to preregister on the Prince George’s County Schools website.

