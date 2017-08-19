501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Man charged with first-degree…

Man charged with first-degree murder of 3 girls in Md.

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP August 19, 2017 1:20 pm 08/19/2017 01:20pm
Share

LANDOVER, Md. — A 25-year-old man faces murder charges for the deaths of his younger sister and two second cousins.

Prince George’s County police said they received a call from a home in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive in Clinton, Maryland, at around 7:30 a.m. Friday after a woman found three young girls stabbed in a bed in a basement bedroom.

The woman had just returned home from working an overnight shift and had tasked her 25-year-old son, Antonio Williams, with watching them.

One of the girls was his 6-year-old sister, Nadira Withers.

The other two were his second cousins who were visiting them from New Jersey: 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree.

Police said the three girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police brought Williams in for questioning. While talking to investigators, police said Williams admitted to stabbing the three girls.

Police, however, do not know why he did it.

There were no other adults in the home at the time of the killings, but there was a 2-year-old child in the home who was not harmed.

Williams has been charged with three counts of first and second-degree murder, in addition to related charges. He’s being held without bond.

Below is a map of the area the girls were found.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
clinton Dennis Foley homicide investigation Latest News Local News man charged Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Yoga etiquette
Today in History: Aug. 19
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Summer Binge Guide
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 13-19
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Fall home projects to start in summer
Ways to preserve summer produce
Rehoboth restaurants
Photos: August thunderstorms roll through the DC area
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Mexican recipes
Blueberry recipes
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide