Man charged with first-degree murder of 3 girls in Md.

LANDOVER, Md. — A 25-year-old man faces murder charges for the deaths of his younger sister and two second cousins.

Prince George’s County police said they received a call from a home in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive in Clinton, Maryland, at around 7:30 a.m. Friday after a woman found three young girls stabbed in a bed in a basement bedroom.

The woman had just returned home from working an overnight shift and had tasked her 25-year-old son, Antonio Williams, with watching them.

One of the girls was his 6-year-old sister, Nadira Withers.

The other two were his second cousins who were visiting them from New Jersey: 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree.

Police said the three girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

Capt. Anthony Schartner discussed what police know so far from their investigation into the triple homicide in Prince George’s County. (WTOP/Dennis Foley)

Police brought Williams in for questioning. While talking to investigators, police said Williams admitted to stabbing the three girls.

Police, however, do not know why he did it.

There were no other adults in the home at the time of the killings, but there was a 2-year-old child in the home who was not harmed.

Williams has been charged with three counts of first and second-degree murder, in addition to related charges. He’s being held without bond.

Below is a map of the area the girls were found.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.