Utility worker killed in Oxon Hill trench collapse

WASHINGTON — A utility worker died after a trench collapsed Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County.

The man was trapped up to the chest in the trench on Neptune Avenue in the Oxon Hill area, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

The man died at the construction site and fire and rescue crews remained on scene working to recover the man’s body.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said he was a contractor performing work on the commission’s work site.

Neptune Avenue was closed between Kenmont Road and Dunster Drive.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health is also investigating the man’s death.

Investigation into death of construction worker In trench at 700 Neptune Ave in Oxon Hill pic.twitter.com/pDFGv6PWf0 — Kate Ryan (@KateRyanWTOP) July 12, 2017

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report from Oxon Hill.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.