Utility worker killed in Oxon Hill trench collapse

By Amanda Iacone July 12, 2017 1:05 pm 07/12/2017 01:05pm
A utility worker was killed Wednesday morning when a trench collapsed on Neptune Avenue in the Oxon Hill area. State safety officials and police are investigating his death. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

WASHINGTON — A utility worker died after a trench collapsed Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County.

The man was trapped up to the chest in the trench on Neptune Avenue in the Oxon Hill area, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

The man died at the construction site and fire and rescue crews remained on scene working to recover the man’s body.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said he was a contractor performing work on the commission’s work site.

Neptune Avenue was closed between Kenmont Road and Dunster Drive.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health is also investigating the man’s death.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report from Oxon Hill.

