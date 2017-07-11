Shooting in Prince George’s Co. leaves 1 dead

WASHINGTON — Two people were shot — one fatally — in Prince George’s County early Tuesday.

Prince George’s County police said two men were found shot at around 2:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Forest Park Drive, which is just off Ritchie Road, in District Heights, Maryland.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The other man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of the area of the shooting.



