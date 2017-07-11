501.5
Shooting in Prince George’s Co. leaves 1 dead

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP July 11, 2017 6:56 am 07/11/2017 06:56am
Prince George's County police said two men were found shot at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Forest Park Drive in District Heights, Maryland. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police)

WASHINGTON — Two people were shot — one fatally — in Prince George’s County early Tuesday.

Prince George’s County police said two men were found shot at around 2:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Forest Park Drive, which is just off Ritchie Road, in District Heights, Maryland.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The other man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of the area of the shooting.

Topics:
Dennis Foley district heights fatal shooting Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
