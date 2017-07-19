Attempted robbery leads to shooting in Prince George’s Co.

WASHINGTON — A man is in critical condition after an attempted robbery in Prince George’s County, Maryland led to gunshots.

The victim was taken to the hospital after police say they found him suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in the 1900 block Addison Road in District Heights around 12:30 a.m.

Police recovered a handgun from the scene and are looking for at least one suspect who fled on foot.

It’s unclear whether the victim was a resident of the home.

