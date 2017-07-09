Police: 2 men killed in Suitland shooting

WASHINGTON — Two men are dead after a shooting in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday night, Prince George’s County police say.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road.

They found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene — one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After he was shot, one of the victims went into a Popeyes restaurant where he was found by first responders, according to police. The shooting took place in a nearby alley where the other victim was found.

No word yet on any suspects. Police are investigating this shooting as a double homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as we get more details.

