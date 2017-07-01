1 person dead after break-in, shoot-out at Md. home

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and another was hurt after a shoot-out at a residence in Prince George’s County on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m.

Prince George’s County police said two people broke into a home in the 12600 block of Lusbys Lane and exchanged gunfire with the residents of the house.

One of the suspects, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said one of the residents was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the other suspect.

Further details were unavailable.

