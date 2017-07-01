501

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 person dead after…

1 person dead after break-in, shoot-out at Md. home

By Jacob Kerr July 1, 2017 7:00 pm 07/01/2017 07:00pm
Share

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and another was hurt after a shoot-out at a residence in Prince George’s County on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m.

Prince George’s County police said two people broke into a home in the 12600 block of Lusbys Lane and exchanged gunfire with the residents of the house.

One of the suspects, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said one of the residents was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the other suspect.

Further details were unavailable.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
brandywine crime gun violence homicide Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 person dead after…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Prince George's County, MD News