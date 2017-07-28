State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks throws her hat into the ring for Pr. George’s Co. executive

WASHINGTON — The field of candidates for the next Prince George’s County executive just expanded.

State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks announced on her Facebook page that she was running for the position with a post that said “I humbly ask for your support and trust again as I seek to serve as your next County Executive.”

She had been expected to make an official announcement on Monday, but signs started to pop up on social media before her official announcement.

Alsobrooks was the first full-time prosecutor in Prince George’s County’s State’s Attorney’s Office dedicated to handle domestic violence cases.

A Democrat, she joins a race that includes State Senator Anthony Muse. State Board of Elections records indicate Lewis S. Johnson has also filed to run in the county executive contest.

Former Maryland Congresswoman Donna Edwards’ name has also been floated as a possible candidate.

Current Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker can’t run because of term limits. He is running for governor.

The Maryland state primary is next June.

In heavily Democratic Prince George’s County, the winner of the primary contest can usually count on winning the general election.

