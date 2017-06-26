WASHINGTON — A longtime officer with the Federal Protective Services who pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in Montgomery County, Maryland, will be in court Monday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he is charged with murdering his estranged wife outside a high school.

Authorities say Eulalio Tordil, 63, of Adelphi, Maryland, shot Gladys Tordil as she waited to pick up her daughter outside High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland, on May 5, 2016. He is accused of shooting a man who tried to help Gladys Tordil.

A day after the Prince George’s County shootings, Tordil shot three people outside Westfield Montgomery Mall, an upscale mall in Bethesda, 15 miles away from the high school. One man died and two others were wounded, one of them critically. Then, he drove to a Giant supermarket five miles away in Aspen Hill, where he shot and killed a woman as he tried to steal her SUV, police said.

The shooting rampage prompted a manhunt for Tordil that ended with as many as 100 officers waiting for him as he left a Boston Market after ordering lunch. Police rammed his car and surrounded him.

In April, Tordil pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in Montgomery County. His plea deal calls for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will be sentenced July 7 in Montgomery County.

At the time of the shootings, Tordil was on administrative leave from his job with the Federal Protective Service and was under a protective order that required he stay away from Glady Tordil, her home and Parkdale High School, where she taught chemistry.

