Md. man convicted of murder for shooting that caused car crash

WASHINGTON – A Capitol Heights man was found guilty of murder and a gun charge for fatally shooting the woman he was dating while they rode in a car together.

A Prince George’s County jury convicted Joseph Poteat last week. He faces a life sentence plus 20 years in prison for killing Marquita Wimms in October 2015.

Poteat was riding in a car that Wimms was driving when he shot her in the head. That caused the car to crash into a District Heights apartment building. Video caught Poteat climbing out of the car after the crash and running away. The handgun used in the crime was also found at the scene.

Prosecutors say the two had recently started dating, but they don’t know the motive behind the shooting.

Poteat will be formally sentenced in August.

