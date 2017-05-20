Prince George's County, MD News

Man dead in homicide at U.Md. during graduation weekend

By Omama Altaleb May 20, 2017 11:55 am 05/20/2017 11:55am
WASHINGTON — One man is dead after he was stabbed early Saturday on the University of Maryland College Park campus, where graduation ceremonies are being held all weekend.

Campus police responded to a report of an assault with a knife on Regents Drive near Montgomery Hall at around 3:05 a.m.

Officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from serious injuries, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

One man was taken into custody where charges are pending, police said.

Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery Hall omama altaleb Prince George's County, MD News Regents Drive university of maryland college park
Prince George's County, MD News