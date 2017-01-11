12:32 pm, January 11, 2017
Maryland News

Prince George’s County delegate resigns before session start

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 12:28 pm 01/11/2017 12:28pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Prince George’s County legislator has resigned, just before the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session.

The abrupt departure of Democratic Del. Michael Vaughn adds to the cloud over the legislature, which saw the announcement of a bribery plea deal Tuesday for a former delegate from the same county and campaign fraud charges for an incoming Baltimore member.

Vaughn wrote a letter — dated Tuesday and made public Wednesday — that cited only health reasons for resigning. He said his resignation was effective immediately.

William Campos, the former delegate, reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors investigating public corruption involving the liquor industry in Prince George’s. Prosecutors said in court documents that a current delegate would also face charges, but they have declined to identify that person.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News Local News maryland general assembly Maryland News
