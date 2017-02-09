4:46 pm, February 9, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Pr. George’s Co. police…

Pr. George’s Co. police release 3 photos possibly tied to DOJ complaint

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens February 9, 2017 4:25 pm 02/09/2017 04:25pm
Share

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski released three photos that are allegedly part of an October complaint sent to the Department of Justice.

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski released three photos that are allegedly part of an October complaint sent to the Department of Justice.

One of the photos, released Thursday afternoon, shows a training dummy with an Afro and a picture of a black man’s face taped to it. The picture of the dummy was taken inside a police training facility, reports WTOP’s broadcast news partners at NBC Washington.

Last week, the Justice Department confirmed receipt of a letter of complaint from a group of minority officers, who claim “rampant discrimination” inside the police department. Stawinski said an independent panel would look into the allegations of racism and retribution within the department.

Stawinski said last week he had not been provided with enough specifics about the allegations contained in the complaint filed with the Justice Department. He said the panel would look into practices, promotions and discipline in the department.

In addition to the photos Stawinski released Thursday, the complaint says a sergeant had a vulgar, anti-President-Obama license plate, NBC Washington reports.

Prince George’s County police will discuss the photos at a 4:30 p.m. news conference.

Stay with WTOP and WTOP.com for updates.

Watch the live stream of the news conference, courtesy NBC Washington:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
department of justice DOJ complaint Hank Stawinski Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Pr. George’s Co. police…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

10 lesser-known romantic songs for Valentine’s Day
Most expensive DC-area homes sold in January 2017
10 of DC’s most romantic restaurants
Today in History: Feb. 9
Tornadoes tear through Louisiana
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best free hotel amenities and experiences
Patriots Super Bowl parade
Black history: DC's movers and shakers
Lady Gaga during Super Bowl Halftime
Local hotels among nation's best
Super Bowl ads
Super Bowl 51
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 5-11
Renovations that do and don't pay off
10 underrated cruise destinations for 2017
Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows (worst to best)
Romantic recipes for Valentine's Day
2017 local deaths of note
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Inside Obamas' new home