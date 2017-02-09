Pr. George’s Co. police release 3 photos possibly tied to DOJ complaint

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski released three photos that are allegedly part of an October complaint sent to the Department of Justice.

Two of the photos released by Chief Hank Stawinski Thursday. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police)

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski released three photos that are allegedly part of an October complaint sent to the Department of Justice.

One of the photos, released Thursday afternoon, shows a training dummy with an Afro and a picture of a black man’s face taped to it. The picture of the dummy was taken inside a police training facility, reports WTOP’s broadcast news partners at NBC Washington.

Last week, the Justice Department confirmed receipt of a letter of complaint from a group of minority officers, who claim “rampant discrimination” inside the police department. Stawinski said an independent panel would look into the allegations of racism and retribution within the department.

Stawinski said last week he had not been provided with enough specifics about the allegations contained in the complaint filed with the Justice Department. He said the panel would look into practices, promotions and discipline in the department.

In addition to the photos Stawinski released Thursday, the complaint says a sergeant had a vulgar, anti-President-Obama license plate, NBC Washington reports.

Prince George’s County police will discuss the photos at a 4:30 p.m. news conference.

