12:39 pm, February 24, 2017
74° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. mother faces charges…

Md. mother faces charges in son’s killing

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP February 24, 2017 12:15 pm 02/24/2017 12:15pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old Clinton, Maryland, boy is dead, and his mother is facing charges in his homicide.

Angelique Chase, 48, is charged with second-degree murder and assault.

The Prince George’s County police said in a statement that officers responded Chase’s home, on Buckler Road, at around 9 p.m. Thursday to find Chase’s son, Christopher Perry, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Perry was taken to a hospital, and later died.

Chase was in an argument with her son and later admitted to playing role in his death, the police said.

Chase is in custody awaiting a commissioner to set bond, said John Erzen, with the county district attorney’s office.

Chase has no prior convictions for violent crime in Maryland.

Perry was not a student at Prince George’s County schools.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Angelique Chase Christopher Perry Latest News Local News Maryland News megan cloherty Prince George's County, MD News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. mother faces charges…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Prince George's County, MD News