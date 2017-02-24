Md. mother faces charges in son’s killing

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old Clinton, Maryland, boy is dead, and his mother is facing charges in his homicide.

Angelique Chase, 48, is charged with second-degree murder and assault.

The Prince George’s County police said in a statement that officers responded Chase’s home, on Buckler Road, at around 9 p.m. Thursday to find Chase’s son, Christopher Perry, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Perry was taken to a hospital, and later died.

Chase was in an argument with her son and later admitted to playing role in his death, the police said.

Chase is in custody awaiting a commissioner to set bond, said John Erzen, with the county district attorney’s office.

Chase has no prior convictions for violent crime in Maryland.

Perry was not a student at Prince George’s County schools.

