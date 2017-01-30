Police ID 3 victims in homicide at Bowie restaurant

WASHINGTON — Police have identified the victims of the triple homicide at a Prince George’s County restaurant over the weekend.

On Monday, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Sherwood Morgan of Mitchellville, 27-year-old Jin Chen and 28-year-old Xue Zou — both from Laurel.

Police say 40-year-old Karlief Moye, a Silver Spring resident, shot the three victims at Blue Sunday Bar & Grill in Bowie, Maryland, just after 2 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, two of the victims were pronounced dead, and the third victim later died at the hospital.

“This was a tragic example of workplace violence, ongoing conflict between four members of the restaurant,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Police say the video surveillance system at the Blue Sunday Bar and Grille recorded the deadly attack, promptly leading police to the killer.

Moye, a bartender at the restaurant, left the scene after the shooting, and police later found him while canvassing around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Moye was spotted running into some woods near Northwest Branch Park. That’s where investigators believe Moye was when he shot himself twice. He remained hospitalized in critical condition.

“One of the things that allowed our homicide detectives to close this so quickly is because we had high-quality video of this entire crime,” Stawinski said.

Stawinski says the restaurant has been opened about a month and held it’s grand opening about a week ago.

Police have not released any additional details about the case at this time.

