City identifies Laurel Public Works employee fatally struck behind trash truck

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A Laurel public works employee working behind a trash truck was hit by an SUV and killed, authorities said Monday.

The driver of a Lincoln Navigator hit a parked car on Old Sandy Spring Road and Casulas Way and then slammed into the employee, identified by the city as Marcus Colbert, who was working behind the truck. Colbert died at the scene, authorities said.

Officials say the driver of the Navigator refused treatment and has been questioned by police. The investigation is ongoing.

Colbert, who was the city’s first on-the-job fatality, had worked for the Laurel Department of Public Works since 2005. His father and cousin also work for the city.

“Working here was a family affair for Marcus,” said DPW Director Robert Ferree in a statement released by the family. “Marcus will be remembered for his infectious smile, his willingness to help everyone and his strong work ethic — helping other crews finish their routes without being asked.”

City spokesman Audrey Barnes said Colbert was loved not only by his co-workers but also those he served. It wasn’t out of the ordinary, according to Barnes, for Colbert to strike up conversations with homeowners who knew him by name and pose in pictures with kids.

Barnes said the city of Laurel is collecting money for the Colbert family. Checks can be made out to “City of Laurel” and in the memo line, those donating are asked to write: “For the Marcus Colbert Family.” Checks can be sent to:

The City of Laurel

8103 Sandy Spring Rd.

Laurel, MD 20707

WTOP’s Mike Murillo and Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story had the wrong address for the Laurel Municipal Center. The story has been edited to give the correct address.

