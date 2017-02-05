11:47 pm, February 5, 2017
Super Bowl Drive Chart

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 11:04 pm 02/05/2017 11:04pm
New England Patriots
First Quarter
Time Time Time Ball Drive No. Yds. Yds Net 1st Last Given
No Recd Lost Poss Obtain Began Ply Gain Pen Yds Dwn Scrm Up
1 15:00 13:37 1:23 Kickoff N25 3 9 0 9 0 N34 Punt
2 10:28 5:08 5:20 Punt N10 9 41 0 41 3 A49 Punt
Second Quarter
3 1:36 14:08 2:28 Punt N18 5 53 0 53 2 A33 Fumble
4 12:15 10:37 1:38 Kickoff N16 3 8 0 8 0 N24 Punt
5 8:48 2:21 6:27 Kickoff N25 12 37 15 52 5 A23 INT
6 2:21 0:02 2:19 Kickoff N25 11 62 -10 52 3 A23 FG
Third Quarter
7 13:07 12:45 0:22 Punt N47 3 -2 0 -2 0 N45 Punt
8 8:31 2:06 6:25 Kickoff N25 13 75 0 75 5 A5 TD
Fourth Quarter
9 14:51 9:44 5:07 Punt N13 12 72 0 72 4 A15 FG
10 8:24 5:56 2:28 Fumble A25 5 25 0 25 2 A6 TD
11 3:30 0:57 2:33 Punt N9 10 91 0 91 6 A1 TD
12 0:03 0:00 0:03 Punt N35 1 13 0 13 1 N35 Half
Overtime
13 15:00 11:02 3:58 Kickoff N25 8 62 13 75 6 A2 TD

___

Atlanta Falcons
First Quarter
Time Time Time Ball Drive No. Yds. Yds Net 1st Last Given
No Recd Lost Poss Obtain Began Ply Gain Pen Yds Dwn Scrm Up
1 13:37 10:28 3:09 Punt A8 4 32 0 32 1 A40 Punt
2 5:08 1:36 3:32 Punt A12 5 24 0 24 1 A36 Punt
Second Quarter
3 14:08 12:15 1:53 Fumble A29 5 71 0 71 4 N5 TD
4 10:37 8:48 1:49 Punt A38 5 62 0 62 3 N19 TD
5 0:02 0:00 0:02 Kickoff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Half
Third Quarter
6 15:00 13:07 1:53 Kickoff A19 3 4 0 4 0 A23 Punt
7 12:45 8:31 4:14 Punt A15 8 82 3 85 5 N6 TD
Fourth Quarter
8 2:06 14:51 2:15 Kickoff N41 3 0 -15 -15 0 A44 Punt
9 9:44 8:24 1:20 Kickoff A27 3 -2 0 -2 0 A36 Fumble
10 5:56 3:30 2:26 Kickoff A10 6 55 -10 45 2 N45 Punt
11 0:57 0:03 0:54 Kickoff A11 4 16 0 16 1 A27 Punt

___

Time Of Possession
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT Total
New England 8:19 11:16 6:47 10:11 3:58 40:31
Atlanta 6:41 3:44 8:13 4:49 0:00 23:27

NFL News