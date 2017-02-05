Super Bowl Drive Chart

|New England Patriots
|First Quarter
|
|Time
|Time
|Time
|Ball
|Drive
|No.
|Yds.
|Yds
|Net
|1st
|Last
|Given
|No
|Recd
|Lost
|Poss
|Obtain
|Began
|Ply
|Gain
|Pen
|Yds
|Dwn
|Scrm
|Up
|1
|15:00
|13:37
|1:23
|Kickoff
|N25
|3
|9
|0
|9
|0
|N34
|Punt
|2
|10:28
|5:08
|5:20
|Punt
|N10
|9
|41
|0
|41
|3
|A49
|Punt
|Second Quarter
|3
|1:36
|14:08
|2:28
|Punt
|N18
|5
|53
|0
|53
|2
|A33
|Fumble
|4
|12:15
|10:37
|1:38
|Kickoff
|N16
|3
|8
|0
|8
|0
|N24
|Punt
|5
|8:48
|2:21
|6:27
|Kickoff
|N25
|12
|37
|15
|52
|5
|A23
|INT
|6
|2:21
|0:02
|2:19
|Kickoff
|N25
|11
|62
|-10
|52
|3
|A23
|FG
|Third Quarter
|7
|13:07
|12:45
|0:22
|Punt
|N47
|3
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|N45
|Punt
|8
|8:31
|2:06
|6:25
|Kickoff
|N25
|13
|75
|0
|75
|5
|A5
|TD
|Fourth Quarter
|9
|14:51
|9:44
|5:07
|Punt
|N13
|12
|72
|0
|72
|4
|A15
|FG
|10
|8:24
|5:56
|2:28
|Fumble
|A25
|5
|25
|0
|25
|2
|A6
|TD
|11
|3:30
|0:57
|2:33
|Punt
|N9
|10
|91
|0
|91
|6
|A1
|TD
|12
|0:03
|0:00
|0:03
|Punt
|N35
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|N35
|Half
|Overtime
|13
|15:00
|11:02
|3:58
|Kickoff
|N25
|8
|62
|13
|75
|6
|A2
|TD
___
|Atlanta Falcons
|First Quarter
|
|Time
|Time
|Time
|Ball
|Drive
|No.
|Yds.
|Yds
|Net
|1st
|Last
|Given
|No
|Recd
|Lost
|Poss
|Obtain
|Began
|Ply
|Gain
|Pen
|Yds
|Dwn
|Scrm
|Up
|1
|13:37
|10:28
|3:09
|Punt
|A8
|4
|32
|0
|32
|1
|A40
|Punt
|2
|5:08
|1:36
|3:32
|Punt
|A12
|5
|24
|0
|24
|1
|A36
|Punt
|Second Quarter
|3
|14:08
|12:15
|1:53
|Fumble
|A29
|5
|71
|0
|71
|4
|N5
|TD
|4
|10:37
|8:48
|1:49
|Punt
|A38
|5
|62
|0
|62
|3
|N19
|TD
|5
|0:02
|0:00
|0:02
|Kickoff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Half
|Third Quarter
|6
|15:00
|13:07
|1:53
|Kickoff
|A19
|3
|4
|0
|4
|0
|A23
|Punt
|7
|12:45
|8:31
|4:14
|Punt
|A15
|8
|82
|3
|85
|5
|N6
|TD
|Fourth Quarter
|8
|2:06
|14:51
|2:15
|Kickoff
|N41
|3
|0
|-15
|-15
|0
|A44
|Punt
|9
|9:44
|8:24
|1:20
|Kickoff
|A27
|3
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|A36
|Fumble
|10
|5:56
|3:30
|2:26
|Kickoff
|A10
|6
|55
|-10
|45
|2
|N45
|Punt
|11
|0:57
|0:03
|0:54
|Kickoff
|A11
|4
|16
|0
|16
|1
|A27
|Punt
___
|Time Of Possession
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|OT
|Total
|New England
|8:19
|11:16
|6:47
|10:11
|3:58
|40:31
|Atlanta
|6:41
|3:44
|8:13
|4:49
|0:00
|23:27