CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Monday activities.

NFL News

2016 NFL Wild Card Recap

By Rob Woodfork January 9, 2017 1:19 am 01/09/2017 01:19am
Big blowouts, crazy catches, and a new Super Bowl prediction headline the NFL Wild Card Recap.

WASHINGTON — How did the teams do this week?

NFL Wild Card Weekend can be summed up in two words: Home. Cooking.

A year after road teams swept the opening weekend of the playoffs, home teams have turned the table in historic fashion. Not only did the home teams go 4-0, but they won by a combined 76 points, which is the largest combined margin of victory since the playoff expansion of 1990. Let’s see what happened in each game.

