501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » How to help victims…

How to help victims of Harvey

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP September 5, 2017 12:15 pm 09/05/2017 12:15pm
Share

Editor’s note: This story was updated Sept. 5, 2017 to include a list released by Charity Navigator of more than 40 “highly rated” nonprofits to its list of organizations providing relief to communities impacted by Harvey. 

WASHINGTON — For those who want to help people in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey, giving to local organizations has its advantages.

Related Gallery

Photos: Houston devastated by catastrophic flooding

Harvey, which hit the Texas coast over the weekend as a Category 4 hurricane, has dumped more than 30 inches of rain on Houston, leading to historic, catastrophic flooding in the nation’s fourth-largest city. See photos.

“They know the needs. They have the contacts. They know what needs to be done,” said Ashley Post of Charity Navigator, a nonprofit that evaluates and ranks charities.

But locally-based groups may face the same issues as the victims they’re trying to help.

In that case, the national organizations that have mobilized to help might not face challenges related to flooding, loss of power and loss of internet.

“I think the connections the local organizations have to their communities are worth a lot,” Post said. “But it’s really the partnership of the organizations, local and national, working together that are going to bring the most relief and provide the most support and assistance.”

Ultimately, choosing where to give might just come down to personal preference, Post said. However people decide to help, money is the best way to give right now, she stressed.

“It’s easy to want to send clothes and want to send food, and those are certainly needs, but it’s really hard to get those physical items to people who need them,” Post said.

“Money will mobilize the charities that are there and working, giving them the resources they need to get those things.”

Some of the Texas organizations Charity Navigator recommended include:

Charity Navigator on Tuesday added more than 40 nonprofits to its list of organizations providing direct relief to communities impacted by Harvey. The group says in a statement that the nonprofits are well-run, highly accountable and transparent. Check out the full list.

The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance also recommends specific local charities to help victims of Harvey such as the United Way of Greater Houston.

National relief organizations that make both the BBB and Charity Navigator lists include:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
charities charity charity navigator donate donations Harvey houston hurricane harvey kristi king Latest News Life & Style Living News National News tropical storm harvey
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays Sept. 3-9
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Today in history: Sept. 5
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
Houston flooding
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining