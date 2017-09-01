Harvey aftermath: Days after the storm, flooding devastation continues (Photos)

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage.
Dickinson, Texas residents discard possessions damaged by flooding brought on by Hurricane Harvey Sept. 1, 2017. Dickinson was hit by Hurricane Harvey extremely hard with major flooding in many areas of the city and residents there are beginning the long process of recovering from the storm. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
All told, hundreds of people have had to be rescued as rapidly rising floodwaters overtook their homes. Shelters offering refuge are crowded with thousands of people and running out of cots.