9:16 pm, January 29, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Delta US flights grounded…

Delta US flights grounded due to ‘automation issues’

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 8:41 pm 01/29/2017 08:41pm
Share
FILE - In this Saturday, April 6, 2013, file photo, a Delta Airlines jet flies past the company's billboard at Citi Field, in New York. A Massachusetts man who authorities say assaulted a Muslim airline employee at New York's Kennedy Airport is facing hate crime charges. The Queens District Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Robin Rhodes, of Worchester, was waiting for a flight to Massachusetts Wednesday night, Jan. 25, 2017, when he approached Delta employee Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, while she was sitting in her office. Prosecutors say Rhodes cursed Islam, punched the door and kicked Khan's leg. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delta Air Lines has grounded its domestic flights because of “automation issues.”

That’s according to an advisory Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said the airline was facing a “systems outage” but flights already in the air were unaffected.

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is “working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers.”

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
delta air lines faa federal aviation administration Latest News Living News Local News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » National News » Delta US flights grounded…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News