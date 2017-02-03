It's still too early to break out the shorts and sandals, but music festivals across the country have already released lineups and tickets.

But it’s not just about music: The festival’s founders also strive to promote health, community and environmental sustainability so the run up to May 6 includes a 5K run, a conference and an art pop up.

The one-day festival is a short walk from the Congress Heights Metro station on the Green Line. Now in its fifth year, the lineup has grown considerably: Solange and rap duo Rae Sremmurd lead the pack with support from British duo Alunageorge, Lil Yachty and the D.C. area’s very own talent Chaz French.

WASHINGTON — It’s still too early to break out the shorts and sandals, but warm-weather music festivals across the country have already released lineups and tickets.

And while storied California festival Coachella has already sold out its tickets and boasts major headliners with Beyoncé, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, there are plenty of festivals along the Atlantic with impressive acts and tickets still available.

In fact, one such festival resides right within the Capital Beltway.

No need to get on a plane — just catch a bus or train to get to these music-heavy events.

