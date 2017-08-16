Maryland judge denies DC sniper Malvo’s bid for new sentence

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ A man convicted of taking part as a teenager in deadly sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington area has lost a bid for a new sentence in Maryland.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Robert Greenberg said in a ruling dated Tuesday that Lee Boyd Malvo’s “physical, mental and emotional state” was given full consideration before he was sentenced to life without parole.

Malvo was convicted in Maryland and Virginia of playing a role when he was 17 in the 2002 shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three.

Malvo’s attorneys say his sentences should be thrown out because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles is unconstitutional.

A federal judge has ruled that Malvo is entitled to new sentencing hearings in Virginia.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.