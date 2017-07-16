501.5
Boy hit by SUV in Gaithersburg

By Jason Fuller
and Saeko Robinson July 16, 2017 6:24 am 07/16/2017 06:24am
WASHINGTON — A boy is in serious condition after getting hit by an SUV while crossing Interstate 370 in Maryland around midnight.

Maryland State Police said a group of juveniles were walking across the highway near Washingtonian Boulevard in Gaithersburg.

Police shut down the westbound side of the highway for hours to investigate.

The driver of the SUV stayed on scene and DUI has been ruled out.

Below is the area where the boy was struck:

Topics:
accident INTERSTATE 370 jason fuller Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News sae robinson WASHINGTONIAN CENTER
