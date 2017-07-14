501.5
Ammo explodes. Damascus home, police cruiser destroyed in fire

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP July 14, 2017 5:46 am 07/14/2017 05:46am
Ammunition in a Montgomery County police cruiser exploded and the Damascus, Maryland, home of a police officer erupted in flames Friday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS Special Operations Battalion Chief Daniel Ogren said the blaze in the 26600 block of Haney Avenue in Damascus broke out around 2:45 a.m.

The cause was “ammunition exploding in vehicle,” according Ogren.

Both the home and cruiser were destroyed in the fire.

The officer and another person were sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

 

WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Topics:
car fire damascus house fire Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News police cruiser police cruiser fire
