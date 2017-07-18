501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Md. man arrested for…

Md. man arrested for stealing from 11 purses

By Reem Nadeem July 18, 2017 7:32 pm 07/18/2017 07:32pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police have charged a man with multiple counts of credit card fraud after they released surveillance photos and asked for the public’s help to catch a man they say stole from 11 women’s purses.

Related Stories

Nakym Sheffield, a 39-year-old of Germantown, is accused of entering nine area schools, finding unattended classrooms and offices, removing cash and credit cards, and leaving behind the wallet or purse.

Sheffield used the stolen cards in stores such as Target, Safeway, Best Buy and Giant, police say.

Surveillance photos were released by police on July 7 in hopes someone would recognize the suspect. A tipster helped close the case, Montgomery County police tweeted.

Sheffield was arrested on July 15. The investigation is ongoing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News purse theft theft
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?