Montgomery Co. police investigate ‘suspicious’ death and vehicle fire

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police and fire officials are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” death and vehicle fire Saturday morning in Sandy Spring, Maryland.

A vehicle fire was reported on the property of a residence in the 1300 block of Excaliber Lane at around 8:30 a.m.

Responders found a person dead inside the vehicle, according to a Montgomery County police news release.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

