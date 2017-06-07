Man stabbed in Bethesda after ride in what he thought was Uber or taxi

WASHINGTON — A 23-year-old man was stabbed and assaulted early Sunday morning in Bethesda, Maryland, after getting a ride in what he thought was an Uber or taxi.

Just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County police say a man was stabbed in the 8300 block of Thoreau Drive.

Earlier, he was on Wilson Lane between Old Georgetown Road and Bradley Boulevard when two suspects stopped their silver-colored SUV and offered him a ride, police said. The victim initially told detectives that he thought he was getting into a taxi or Uber.

The victim accepted the ride and the suspects drove him to a residence on Thoreau Drive. Once there, the victim got out and walked toward the house. He told police the two suspects then got out of the SUV and punched, kicked and stabbed him multiple times.

The pair got back into the vehicle and drove off.

Fire and rescue personnel took the victim to a hospital; his injuries were not life-threatening.

Now, police are asking Thoreau Drive residents who have home surveillance to review their footage, and if they see suspicious behavior or the vehicle from that day, they can call detectives at 240-773-6710. People can also call 1-866-411-8477 to remain anonymous.

WTOP’s Liz Anderson contributed to this report.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.