Montgomery County, MD News

Pedestrian fatally struck at Germantown intersection

By Reem Nadeem June 20, 2017 2:02 pm 06/20/2017 02:02pm
WASHINGTON — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Germantown, Maryland.

Montgomery County police say the man was struck at the intersection of Great Seneca Highway and Middlebrook Road after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The driver involved remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection remained closed as of 2 p.m. Police have not released the man’s name.

Additional details have not been released.

Montgomery County, MD News