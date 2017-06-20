Pedestrian fatally struck at Germantown intersection

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Germantown, Maryland.

Montgomery County police say the man was struck at the intersection of Great Seneca Highway and Middlebrook Road after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The driver involved remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection remained closed as of 2 p.m. Police have not released the man’s name.

Additional details have not been released.

