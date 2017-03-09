Rockville gun store robbed, multiple weapons taken

WASHINGTON — Multiple guns were stolen from a Rockville, Maryland, gun store Thursday morning, police said.

According to Montgomery County Police Capt. Paul Starks, at least two suspects are believed to be involved.

“We want these guns back, we don’t want them in the hands of criminals,” Starks said.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday, when their call center received an alert from the United Gun Shop at 5465 Randolph Rd.

The store discovered that suspects forced open the front door, made their way inside and absconded with “a number of” handguns and long guns, Starks said.

Detectives and members of the Montgomery County forensics services team are on the scene.

Starks said that once forensics services has finished gathering evidence, detectives and the owner will be able to get inside and conduct a more precise inventory of the situation to determine more accurately what, and how much, was taken.

Police believe that there is video of the scene, which will be useful in pinning down suspects.

Starks said police hope to post said video, as well as additional information, later.

If anybody has information about the robbery, call the non-emergency number of the Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000.

