8:34 am, March 9, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Montgomery County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Rockville gun store robbed,…

Rockville gun store robbed, multiple weapons taken

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP March 9, 2017 8:14 am 03/09/2017 08:14am
Share

WASHINGTON — Multiple guns were stolen from a Rockville, Maryland, gun store Thursday morning, police said.

According to Montgomery County Police Capt. Paul Starks, at least two suspects are believed to be involved.

“We want these guns back, we don’t want them in the hands of criminals,” Starks said.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday, when their call center received an alert from the United Gun Shop at 5465 Randolph Rd.

The store discovered that suspects forced open the front door, made their way inside and absconded with “a number of” handguns and long guns, Starks said.

Detectives and members of the Montgomery County forensics services team are on the scene.

Starks said that once forensics services has finished gathering evidence, detectives and the owner will be able to get inside and conduct a more precise inventory of the situation to determine more accurately what, and how much, was taken.

Police believe that there is video of the scene, which will be useful in pinning down suspects.

Starks said police hope to post said video, as well as additional information, later.

If anybody has information about the robbery, call the non-emergency number of the Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
gun store guns stolen Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News robbery rockville Will Vitka
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Rockville gun store robbed,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Montgomery County, MD News