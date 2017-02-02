Police question 4 as pharmacy robbery rash continues

WASHINGTON — As police continue to search for the robber responsible for a series of early morning drugstore heists, police in Montgomery County picked up four men believed to have tried to rob a Wheaton CVS Pharmacy on Thursday.

The four have not been arrested nor charged with a crime. But detectives spent the day questioning them about their involvement in the attempted robbery plus as many as six other similar crimes, said Captain Paul Starks, spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police believe the same individual or group is responsible for previous pharmacy robberies, each of which took place early in the morning. The robber wore dark clothing, covered his face and was armed with a handgun in previous heists. The robbery was about the same size and height in those earlier heists and got away with cash in some of the robberies

Thursday’s attempted robbery was reported about 4:15 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 12359 Georgia Avenue, near a county police station, Starks said.

The men were taken into custody after police, searching for the would-be robber, stopped the car they were riding in. Police did not release their names or ages.

