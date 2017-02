WASHINGTON — A two-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot Saturday afternoon, Takoma Park police said.

Officials responded to the 8200 block of Roanoke Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. where they found the victim with life-threatening injuries. The boy was transported to a hospital, and police say he is in critical condition.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The accident is under investigation. They ask anyone with information to call the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100 and refer to case #17008899.