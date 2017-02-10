Man fatally shot in Montgomery Village

WASHINGTON — A man was fatally shot in Montgomery County Friday afternoon, and police are investigating the case.

A man was shot in the 8500 block of Hawk Run Terrace in Montgomery Village around 2 p.m. Montgomery County police say the man died as a result of the shooting.

Police say it is an active investigation, and they have not released any additional details about the case.

Below is a map with the location of the incident:

