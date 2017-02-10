4:45 pm, February 10, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Montgomery County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Man fatally shot in…

Man fatally shot in Montgomery Village

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens February 10, 2017 4:21 pm 02/10/2017 04:21pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A man was fatally shot in Montgomery County Friday afternoon, and police are investigating the case.

A man was shot in the 8500 block of Hawk Run Terrace in Montgomery Village around 2 p.m. Montgomery County police say the man died as a result of the shooting.

Police say it is an active investigation, and they have not released any additional details about the case.

Below is a map with the location of the incident:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County shooting Montgomery County, MD News Montgomery Village shooting
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Man fatally shot in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Montgomery County, MD News