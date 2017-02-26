Healthier, emptier vending machines may come to Montgomery Co.

WASHINGTON — Some Montgomery County Council members want to improve the diet of those who work and visit county facilities by replacing unhealthy vending machine snacks. But with what?

Councilman George Leventhal is the lead sponsor of a bill that would require at least half the items in vending machines on Montgomery County property to “meet American Heart Association recommended nutrition standards for sugar, salt, fat and other measures.”

The American Heart Association publishes recommended nutrition standards for sugar, salt, fat and other ingredients. Its website contains a 49-page list of grocery store items that meet its standards. On a separate page on its site, the Association says its “Heart-Check Program” does not certify candy, desserts, doughnuts, cereal bars and snacks.

The public can learn more details at a “special event” held by the council on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. in the Council Office Building. The council will listen to public comments on the plan (Bill 1-17) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

