2:11 am, February 26, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Montgomery County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Healthier, emptier vending machines…

Healthier, emptier vending machines may come to Montgomery Co.

By Rich Johnson February 26, 2017 1:50 am 02/26/2017 01:50am
Share
Thinkstock

WASHINGTON — Some Montgomery County Council members want to improve the diet of those who work and visit county facilities by replacing unhealthy vending machine snacks. But with what?

Related Stories

Councilman George Leventhal is the lead sponsor of a bill that would require at least half the items in vending machines on Montgomery County property to “meet American Heart Association recommended nutrition standards for sugar, salt, fat and other measures.”

The American Heart Association publishes recommended nutrition standards for sugar, salt, fat and other ingredients. Its website contains a 49-page list of grocery store items that meet its standards. On a separate page on its site, the Association says its “Heart-Check Program” does not certify candy, desserts, doughnuts, cereal bars and snacks.

The public can learn more details at a “special event” held by the council on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. in the Council Office Building. The council will listen to public comments on the plan (Bill 1-17) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Food News george leventhal Health News healthy eating Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News vending machines
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Healthier, emptier vending machines…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Montgomery County, MD News