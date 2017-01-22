Police seek help in identifying Bethesda theft suspects

WASHINGTON — Five people were caught on camera stealing merchandise from a store in Bethesda, and the police need help identifying them.

On Jan. 5 around 7 p.m., Montgomery County police responded to a call at the True Religion store in the Westfield Montgomery Mall on Democracy Boulevard.

Three male and two female suspects entered the store and filled empty garbage bags with $12,000 worth of clothing, police said in a statement.

A store employee tried to stop the suspects and was assaulted by a female suspect.

The suspects fled the mall through a loading dock door.

Police ask anyone who recognize the suspects or has information to call 240-773-6710.

Below is a video that shows the suspects putting the merchandise in the bags:

