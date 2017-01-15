Montgomery Co. offers health care discount card

WASHINGTON — Living in Montgomery County can now mean discounts on dental and health care service.

Since 2004, the county has offered a discount prescription program administered by the National Association of Counties — and now the county is a part of the group’s Live Healthy Program.

With a card that’s available from the county, residents can get a discount on health, dental and vision services. Some offerings come with a small monthly fee.

While its not considered a replacement for health insurance, the county said the cards can save residents anywhere from 15 to 50 percent on services.

Learn more about the cards at the Montgomery County website.

