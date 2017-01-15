12:38 pm, January 15, 2017
Montgomery Co. offers health care discount card

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP January 15, 2017 12:25 pm
WASHINGTON — Living in Montgomery County can now mean discounts on dental and health care service.

Since 2004, the county has offered a discount prescription program administered by the National Association of Counties — and now the county is a part of the group’s Live Healthy Program.

With a card that’s available  from the county, residents can get a discount on health, dental and vision services. Some offerings come with a small monthly fee.

While its not considered a replacement for health insurance, the county said the cards can save residents anywhere from 15 to 50 percent on services.

Learn more about the cards at the Montgomery County website.

Latest News live healthy program Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News National Association of Counties
