More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

A police officer looks at the site of a train crash in Silver Spring, Md. Saturday Feb. 17, 1996. A Marc commuter train, right, carrying Job Corps youths home on a snowy evening Friday was crushed by an Amtrak train bound for Chicago, leaving at least 11 passengers dead. Transit officials said there were only 17 passengers on the commuter train, and Job Corps officials said 14 trainees from a West Virginia center had been aboard, returning to the Washington, D.C., area for the weekend. (AP Photo/Ruth Fremson)

