Photos: Women’s marches around the world

January 21, 2017 12:05 pm 01/21/2017 12:05pm
While the Women's March on Washington was expected to draw crowds of 200,000 in D.C. the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, people gathered for marches in solidarity around the country and around the world, from Spain to Australia and many places in between.

Here are more photo galleries from the weekend:

Breaking News National News Photo Galleries sister march WOmens March World News
