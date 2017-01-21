Photos: Women’s marches around the world

While the Women's March on Washington was expected to draw crowds of 200,000 in D.C. the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, people gathered for marches in solidarity around the country and around the world, from Spain to Australia and many places in between.

Protesters carrying banners and placards take part in a Women’s March next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

WASHINGTON — While the Women’s March on Washington was expected to draw crowds of 200,000 in D.C. the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, people gathered for marches in solidarity around the country and around the world, from Spain to Australia and many places in between.

Here are more photo galleries from the weekend:

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.