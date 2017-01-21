Photos: Women’s marches around the world

WASHINGTON — While the Women’s March on Washington was expected to draw crowds of 200,000 in D.C. the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, people gathered for marches in solidarity around the country and around the world, from Spain to Australia and many places in between.
Here are more photo galleries from the weekend:
