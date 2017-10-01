New Maryland law cleans up driving records

WASHINGTON — A lot of Maryland drivers have much cleaner driving records than they did before the weekend began.

Under a new law that took effect on Oct. 1, the state is automatically expunging hundreds of thousands of driving records that show infractions from years ago — sometimes more than a decade. Typically these are people who have been pulled over and given speeding tickets or cited for other infractions of that ilk.

Drivers have a clean record if they’ve never had their license suspended and they’ve kept a clean record for the past three years. Anyone who has had their license suspended for reasons that don’t have to do with safe driving and has kept a clean record for the past five years will also see their records erased. If the license was suspended 10 years ago or longer, but the driver has not received a ticket since then, the record is also expunged.

In addition, reasons that don’t have to do with behavior behind the wheel will no longer prevent Maryland residents from having an old ticket expunged from your record. That means someone who is late on some sort of fine, or is behind on child support, can also get their records cleaned up.

The state passed a law this year changing the rules for erasing records in an effort to make it easier to get people hired. Many jobs can require a clean driving record, and in the past, residents had to formally apply with the state to have their records expunged.

