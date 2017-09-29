PREP FOOTBALL

Baltimore Poly 8, Baltimore Douglass 0

Bladensburg 36, Largo 0

Bohemia Manor 19, Joppatowne 0

Boonsboro 28, Spring Mills, W.Va. 26

C. H. Flowers 14, Gwynn Park 7

C. Milton Wright 42, North Harford 14

Calvert Hall College 34, Mt. St. Joseph’s 0

DuVal 44, High Point 0

Elkton 21, Edgewood 20

Fort Hill def. Westinghouse, Pa., forfeit

Frederick Douglass 22, Friendly 0

Gonzaga College, D.C. 38, Bishop McNamara 0

Havre de Grace 34, Bel Air 6

Henry Wise 47, Parkdale 0

James Buchanan, Pa. 30, Clear Spring 6

James M. Bennett 49, Snow Hill 6

Kent Island 31, Parkside 19

Laurel 28, Bowie 13

McDonogh School 17, Archbishop Spalding 6

Mountain Ridge 54, Frankfort, W.Va. 20

North Caroline 48, Stephen Decatur 12

North East 42, Patterson Mill 13

Oakland Southern 41, Tucker County, W.Va. 0

Paint Branch 28, Springbrook 25

Saint Paul’s Boys 29, Pallotti 8

St. Frances 65, Loyola 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 27, St. Mary’s 24

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

Keywords: Maryland, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.