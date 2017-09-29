PREP FOOTBALL
Baltimore Poly 8, Baltimore Douglass 0
Bladensburg 36, Largo 0
Bohemia Manor 19, Joppatowne 0
Boonsboro 28, Spring Mills, W.Va. 26
C. H. Flowers 14, Gwynn Park 7
C. Milton Wright 42, North Harford 14
Calvert Hall College 34, Mt. St. Joseph’s 0
DuVal 44, High Point 0
Elkton 21, Edgewood 20
Fort Hill def. Westinghouse, Pa., forfeit
Frederick Douglass 22, Friendly 0
Gonzaga College, D.C. 38, Bishop McNamara 0
Havre de Grace 34, Bel Air 6
Henry Wise 47, Parkdale 0
James Buchanan, Pa. 30, Clear Spring 6
James M. Bennett 49, Snow Hill 6
Kent Island 31, Parkside 19
Laurel 28, Bowie 13
McDonogh School 17, Archbishop Spalding 6
Mountain Ridge 54, Frankfort, W.Va. 20
North Caroline 48, Stephen Decatur 12
North East 42, Patterson Mill 13
Oakland Southern 41, Tucker County, W.Va. 0
Paint Branch 28, Springbrook 25
Saint Paul’s Boys 29, Pallotti 8
St. Frances 65, Loyola 0
St. Mary’s Ryken 27, St. Mary’s 24
