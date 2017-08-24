‘We’ll never know’ how woman was buried alive in Ocean City beach: Police

WASHINGTON — Authorities in Ocean City, Maryland, have concluded their investigation into the death of a Texas woman buried alive in the sand late in July — and they say the only person who knows all the facts of that night is the woman who died.

A medical examiner determined 30-year-old Ashley O’Connor suffocated in a hole in the sand after separating from her family in the early morning hours of July 31. Her body was discovered about four and a half hours later on the beach covered in sand someone saw her hand extending out.

Her death was ruled accidental.

But just how that collapse happened “will never be known,” Ocean City Chief of Police Ross Buzzuro said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Authorities say O’Connor may have caused the collapse while entering the hole. They also say that tractors in the area could have contributed to the collapse.

O’Connor was found in a seated position. And police say the hole was about 3 1/2 feet deep.

They also determined that there was “definitively” no foul play involved.

Earlier this month, authorities said they were reviewing surveillance video for any clues indicating how O’Connor came to be in the hole. At the time, investigators said they were exploring the possibility that a she may have been accidentally buried by a beachcombing tractor but that her death remained under investigation.

