Pilot dies after ultralight aircraft crash in Md.

WASHINGTON — A pilot has died following an ultralight aircraft crash in Federalsburg, Maryland on Saturday.

Maryland State Police said the aircraft, a Dream Machine 582, struck a power line shortly after taking off. Witnesses told police they saw the plane spiral to the ground; a parachute appeared to have deployed from the aircraft.

The pilot, Michael Malick, 71, of Federalsburg, died at the hospital from injuries he suffered during the crash.

It’s unclear what caused him to lose control of the aircraft, police said. He was the only person on the plane.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. at a privately owned residential landing strip in the 3000 block of Seippes Road. Police said they think the pilot owned the grass airfield where the crash occurred.

No other injuries were reported.

