1002

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Md. makes overdose drug…

Md. makes overdose drug available without a prescription

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP June 14, 2017 4:39 am 06/14/2017 04:39am
Share
A vial of Naloxone, which can be used to block the potentially fatal effects of an opioid overdose, is shown Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at an outpatient pharmacy at the University of Washington. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WASHINGTON — A prescription drug that can reverse an opioid overdose now is being made available to Marylanders without a prescription under a standing order by Maryland’s deputy secretary for public health services.

Previously, naloxone, which is sometimes referred to by the brand name Narcan, was only made available to people trained in opioid overdose response or certified under the Maryland Overdose Response Program.

“By allowing even more people access to naloxone, we’re helping to save lives,” said Clay Stamp, executive director of the Opioid Operational Command Center, in a news release.

“We must remember though, that ultimately, those suffering from the disease of addiction or substance use disorder must be linked to additional treatment to aid in their recovery,” Stamp said.

Related Stories

The Opioid Operational Command Center was created in January to help state and local public health, human services, education and public safety departments in Maryland work together to fight the growing heroin and opioid crisis.

The new order expanding access to naloxone allows Maryland-licensed pharmacists to dispense two doses of naloxone and the paraphernalia needed to administer it.

But it takes multiple doses of naloxone to counter drugs more potent than heroin, such as fentanyl, that are responsible for a growing number of overdose deaths.

That has state health officials warning and reminding you to always call 911 or take someone to a hospital’s emergency department for help in any overdose situation.

The new order stems from a heroin and opioid state of emergency declared by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in March.

Maryland residents who need help finding treatment resources should visit MdDestinationRecovery.org, BeforeItsTooLateMD.org or call the Maryland Crisis Hotline, which provides 24/7 support, at 1-800-422-0009.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
clay stamp Health and Fitness News kristi king Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News naloxone Narcan opioid addiction opioid crisis
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Md. makes overdose drug…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Maryland News