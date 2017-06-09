800

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Md. beach patrol stops…

Md. beach patrol stops scolding women who sunbathe topless

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 9:34 am 06/09/2017 09:34am
2 Shares

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) – Women who sunbathe topless at a Maryland resort town used to get a scolding from beach patrol officers, but that has changed.

WBOC-TV reports Capt. Butch Arbin, thead of Ocean City Beach Patrol, said in a memo Tuesday that workers should document complaints of toplessness, but they shouldn’t approach topless women – even if beachgoers request it.

Chelsea Covington, an advocate for normalizing toplessness, asked Worcester County’s state’s attorney last year to examine the law. He, in turn, asked Maryland’s attorney general for an opinion. Officials haven’t heard back.

For years, Arbin says the beach patrol would just tell topless women “Hey, you can’t do that.” But without an opinion from the attorney general, he says they don’t feel like they can tell women not to sunbathe topless.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News nudity ocean city public nudity topless
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Md. beach patrol stops…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Maryland News