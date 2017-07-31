501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Loudoun County, VA News » Have you seen them?…

Have you seen them? Police ask for help in finding missing woman, 2 boys

By Kathy Stewart | @KStewartWTOP July 31, 2017 1:03 pm 07/31/2017 01:03pm
Share

Police in Loudon County say 27-year-old Courtney Ashe was last seen with her 5-year-old son, Cameron Martin and 9-year-old cousin, Jaylen Sills-Russell late Friday night.

WASHINGTON — A woman and two young boys are missing and police are hoping people can help locate them.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Courtney Ashe, her 5-year-old son, Cameron Martin and her 9-year-old cousin, Jaylen Sills-Russell.

The three were reported missing Sunday.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said the three were last seen Friday about 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. leaving a relative’s home in Ashburn, Virginia, and they were supposed to be heading back to Leesburg, Virginia, but never made it.

“There is no indication at this point from talking with family members that there was any abduction,” Chapman said.

Chapman said that Ashe is from the Suffolk area and was visiting family for the last three weeks in Loudoun County, staying with her uncle who lives in Leesburg.

“I don’t think there was anything suspicious or concerning about her home situation, and that’s why there is no report at this point of any abduction,” Chapman said. “We’re just concerned for her well-being and the well-being of her son and her cousin.”

He said they might be in a 2002 blue Ford Taurus with Virginia plate VUV-9844.

“As you know, we had heavy downpours at that time [Friday],” Chapman said. “So we’re asking the public to keep an eye out for any vehicles that may have driven off the road.”

Chapman said an AMBER ALERT has not been issued because one of the main criteria for an AMBER ALERT is confirmation of an abduction.

Anyone with information should call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
kathy stewart Latest News Local News Loudoun County Sheriff Office Loudoun County, VA News mike chapman missing boy Virginia
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays July 30-Aug. 5
Inn at Little Washington recreates ‘greatest party ever thrown’
Severe weather slams DC area
Today in History: July 31
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Summertime gift guide
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Presidential pets
Double rainbow spotted over DC
Summer Binge Guide
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
Watermelon recipes for summer
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Disc golf in DC area
Dress up your hot dog
WTOP Summer Playlist
Mexican recipes
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
4 best nutrients for a healthy brain
6 ways you’re wasting up to $1,000 per year
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC