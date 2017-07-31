Have you seen them? Police ask for help in finding missing woman, 2 boys

Police in Loudon County say 27-year-old Courtney Ashe was last seen with her 5-year-old son, Cameron Martin and 9-year-old cousin, Jaylen Sills-Russell late Friday night.

WASHINGTON — A woman and two young boys are missing and police are hoping people can help locate them.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Courtney Ashe, her 5-year-old son, Cameron Martin and her 9-year-old cousin, Jaylen Sills-Russell.

The three were reported missing Sunday.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said the three were last seen Friday about 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. leaving a relative’s home in Ashburn, Virginia, and they were supposed to be heading back to Leesburg, Virginia, but never made it.

“There is no indication at this point from talking with family members that there was any abduction,” Chapman said.

Chapman said that Ashe is from the Suffolk area and was visiting family for the last three weeks in Loudoun County, staying with her uncle who lives in Leesburg.

“I don’t think there was anything suspicious or concerning about her home situation, and that’s why there is no report at this point of any abduction,” Chapman said. “We’re just concerned for her well-being and the well-being of her son and her cousin.”

He said they might be in a 2002 blue Ford Taurus with Virginia plate VUV-9844.

“As you know, we had heavy downpours at that time [Friday],” Chapman said. “So we’re asking the public to keep an eye out for any vehicles that may have driven off the road.”

Chapman said an AMBER ALERT has not been issued because one of the main criteria for an AMBER ALERT is confirmation of an abduction.

Anyone with information should call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

