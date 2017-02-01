5:06 pm, February 21, 2017
Officials ID woman who died in Va. 28 crash

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP
February 21, 2017
24 Shares
Traffic backs up on northbound Virginia Route 28 after a fatal crash near the Dulles Toll Road on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WASHINGTON — A woman is dead after she was ejected from a Jeep that crashed into a Jersey wall on northbound Virginia Route 28 just south of the Dulles Toll Road early Tuesday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Gabrielle Perry, of Leesburg, Virginia.

The man driving the Jeep has been charged with driving under the influence, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held without bond at the Loudoun County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said four people were in the vehicle, and two were ejected. The other woman ejected from the Jeep has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Later Tuesday, some of the friends Perry bonded with on Northern Virginia youth soccer fields, as well as their families, took her death hard.

“She was basically a sweetheart of a girl. She had good leadership skills; she was always being picked the captain of the team,” recalled Kirk Bonner, of Round Hill,  whose daughter was a teammate of Perry’s on the Ashburn team.

The 2 a.m. crash shut down the northbound lanes for nearly five hours.

