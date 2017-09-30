Local parks celebrate National Public Lands Day

WASHINGTON — Sponsored by the National Environmental Education Fund, National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer opportunity to spruce up communal land.

Parks throughout the region are inviting volunteers to help tidy up public lands this Saturday during the morning and afternoon. Activities include picking up trash, painting comfort stations, disposing of invasive plants, cleaning up campgrounds and more.

Those who wish to participate can find times and locations at NEEF’s website. Closed-toe shoes and gloves are encouraged, and some events are providing snacks.

In Virginia, nearby participating parks include Manassas National Battlefield Park and Liberia Plantation. NEEF provides a full list of events in Virginia.

Participating parks in Maryland include Gambrill State Park in Frederick County and Greenbelt Park. Find a full list of events in Maryland here.

Many of the events ended at noon but some continue until 3 p.m. Early-bird volunteers got to hear leaders speak about why NPLD matters, including Deputy Secretary of Defense Maureen Sullivan, and Thomas Brennan of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Volunteering isn’t the only aspect of NPLD, though. With park fees to all federal parks and some state parks waived, the NEEF encourages everyone to visit their public lands to fish, hike, boat, camp or simply learn about the region’s flora and fauna.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.